Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father 'worried' for her, says she is in hiding

29 March 2023 - 13:54 By TIMESLIVE
Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father says he is 'worried' for her, as she is in hiding.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father says he is 'worried' for her, as she is in hiding.
Image: Instagram

The father of socialite doctor Nandipha Magudumana, the girlfriend of escaped convict Thabo Bester, says she is in hiding and he will not reveal her whereabouts. 

Speaking to eNCA on Wednesday morning, Magudumana’s father said his daughter had contacted him to find out about her mother’s health.

He initially said he did not know where she was but later revealed he didn’t want anyone to know her whereabouts, suggesting he may know her location.

“One time she was in touch with me when all this fracas started. She was asking me about her mom’s health and she said she is in hiding ... she didn’t need to explain to me, I know what is happening there in Johannesburg. [I am] very worried. How can I not be worried about my daughter?

“I don’t want any person to know her whereabouts because I don’t trust anybody. It’s a very sensitive matter. I have left it to the people to do their investigations and all that,” he told eNCA. 

There was no activity at Magudumana's practice on Wednesday. The doors to Optimum Medical Aesthetic Solutions at Green Park Corner in Morningside, Sandton remained shut and the lights were off.

Last Monday, Magudumana announced on Instagram that her practice would be open on Wednesday at 9am.

Two pictures published by GroundUp this month showed what appeared to be Magudumana shopping with a man alleged to be escaped convict Bester at a Woolworths store in Sandton City. According to the not-for-profit news agency, the pictures were taken in June last year.

TimesLIVE

