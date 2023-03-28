South Africa

G4s says it sacked three employees after Thabo Bester prison cell fire

28 March 2023 - 19:49
The company in charge of the prison where Thabo Bester was serving his sentence says it has dismissed three staff members in relation to the fire that supposedly started in Bester's cell. File photo.
Image: supplied

G4S Correction Services on Tuesday said it had dismissed three of its employees in relation to their conduct on the day that a fire broke out in the cell of convicted murderer and serial rapist Thabo Bester in May last year. 

Though the department of correctional services and the police have said Bester had already escaped from the prison when the fire broke out, G4S has maintained that he died in the fire. 

G4S is the contractor of the privately run Mangaung maximum-security prison where Bester was serving his sentence.  

“On 3 May 2022, G4S Correction Services (SA) notified the department of correctional services (DCS) and the SA Police Service (SAPS) of a fire at a Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) and the tragic death of a prisoner.  

“On 5 May, after an initial investigation, G4S Correction Services (SA) alerted SAPS to a number of concerns surrounding the circumstances of the fire. SAPS were supplied with relevant information and evidence.

 “Three employees at MCC were suspended shortly after the incident. These employees were subsequently dismissed in September 2022, December 2022 and January 2023 respectively for matters relating to their conduct on the evening of 3 May 2022,” G4S said in a statement.  

The company said it has fully co-operated with the authorities and will continue to do so.

“We await the conclusions from the police on their investigation into what happened on 3 May 2022.”

G4S insists Thabo Bester died in fire

Security company G4S maintains convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester died in his prison cell and is not at large.
News
12 hours ago

EFF slams Ronald Lamola for 'laughing' at Thabo Bester question

The EFF has slammed justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola for his reaction to a question about escaped rapist Thabo Bester.
Politics
11 hours ago

7 stories you need to read about Thabo Bester and his escape

Here are seven stories you need to read about the “Thabo Bester” debacle.
News
1 day ago
