Death toll in horrific KZN multiple vehicle pile-up rises to 6

11 April 2023 - 17:07 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Tansport minister Sindiswe Chikunga with KZN safety, transport and community liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

The death toll from Monday's multiple vehicle crash near Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal now stands at six after the death of another person at a Pietermaritzburg hospital.

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga visited the accident scene on Tuesday afternoon, saying human error was the biggest contributor to road crashes.

More than 40 cars, taxis and trucks were involved in the crash in which five people died with dozens more injured.

She said her department was awaiting results of the investigation.

“In South Africa we have a robust driving licence testing system. First, you have to write an exam and pass it. After that you are trained to drive and only when you pass are you eligible to drive on roads,” said Chikunga

“We take it as if they know what the road signs mean. How to drive and how to reduce speed.”

Road awareness programmes, which often mark the build-up to major holidays such as the Easter weekend, were aimed at increasing awareness and reminding people they too have a role to play in road safety.

“When people do not abide by the rules of the road you have to enforce the law. We cannot have a traffic officer every 10km. We do not have that [resource],” said Chikunga.

“Some motorists adhere to the rules only when they see a traffic officer. They go as far as buckling up when they see the officers and when they see a speed camera.”

She urged South Africans to abide by the rules of the road.

“We always emphasise that the speed limit might say that. But if the environment calls on you to reduce speed, people must do so. Take into account the prevailing environment.”

The department is expected to release the Easter weekend crash statistics on Wednesday.

She cautioned against blaming the freight industry for crashes.

“I don't want to suggest this accident was caused by a truck driver or truck, for that matter,” Chikunga said.

She was due to meet freight industry leaders on Tuesday but the engagement was postponed.

KwaZulu-Natal safety, transport and community liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka declined to reveal identities of the crash victims until their next of kin had been informed.

TimesLIVE

