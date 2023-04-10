South Africa

Multi-vehicle crash on N3 near Hilton causes road closures

10 April 2023 - 18:32 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
At least 20 cars were involved in an collision on the N3 near Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
At least 20 cars were involved in an collision on the N3 near Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Image: Supplied

More than 20 vehicles, including multiple trucks, were involved in a pile-up on the N3 between Hilton and Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, said paramedics. 

The incident has resulted in the closure of the N3 towards Johannesburg.

Images from the scene have shown scores of people standing on the side of the road amid thick mist in the area. 

The cause of the accident remains unclear. 

Paramedics were yet to confirm any injuries or fatalities. 

According to the uMngeni municipality, however, several fatalities have been reported.

“Motorists are urged to avoid the N3 between Pietermaritzburg and Cedara [especially JHB bound].The highway is closed heading from Durban to Johannesburg in the vicinity of Hilton,” said Sandile Mnikathi, uMngeni municipality deputy mayor. 

“The area is very misty, and the long weekend traffic has made things worse. uMngeni Traffic has five vehicles attending to the scene in support of RTI and Msunduzi Traffic,” read a statement from Mnikathi. 

READ MORE:

Road safety measures ramped up for Easter as KZN braces for ‘Vaalies’

Traffic control measures may be implemented to manage traffic flow, limit congestion, and improve safety along the N3
News
4 days ago

N3 Durban-bound closed to traffic after massive pile-up

The Durban-bound N3 at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza was closed to traffic on Saturday after a massive accident involving trucks and cars that left many ...
News
2 months ago

Avoid night-time travel, exercise caution in high crash zones: RTMC

Motorists should plan their trips carefully and avoid travelling at night, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said on Monday.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Police arrest Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father News
  2. Thabo Bester told lawyer the state seized R3bn of his assets News
  3. Easter behind bars for Thabo Bester and 'wife' News
  4. Nandipha Magudumana 'stole three bodies' News
  5. Two CIT suspects 'sleeping there, dead', says Bheki Cele after shoot-out South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy