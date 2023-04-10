Multi-vehicle crash on N3 near Hilton causes road closures
More than 20 vehicles, including multiple trucks, were involved in a pile-up on the N3 between Hilton and Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, said paramedics.
The incident has resulted in the closure of the N3 towards Johannesburg.
Both North and South bound affected due to multiple vehicle accident scene N3 Northbound between Hilton and Cedara, KZN.— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 10, 2023
The N3 is closed after Hilton, JHB bound. Very misty conditions reported with multiple accidents. Exercise caution. pic.twitter.com/OofeS0dH4p
Images from the scene have shown scores of people standing on the side of the road amid thick mist in the area.
The cause of the accident remains unclear.
Paramedics were yet to confirm any injuries or fatalities.
According to the uMngeni municipality, however, several fatalities have been reported.
“Motorists are urged to avoid the N3 between Pietermaritzburg and Cedara [especially JHB bound].The highway is closed heading from Durban to Johannesburg in the vicinity of Hilton,” said Sandile Mnikathi, uMngeni municipality deputy mayor.
“The area is very misty, and the long weekend traffic has made things worse. uMngeni Traffic has five vehicles attending to the scene in support of RTI and Msunduzi Traffic,” read a statement from Mnikathi.