“The department is cautioning motorists to use alternative routes such as the R103 or delay their travel arrangements until the road is cleared,” said Ncalane.
The accident is believed to have occurred amid thick misty conditions. The transport department has warned that “inclement weather conditions” are expected overnight.
Meanwhile, the cause of the crash is still being investigated.
UPDATE: Five dead in N3 Hilton crash involving more than 30 cars
Image: Screengrab
The KwaZulu-Natal transport department has confirmed that at least five people have died after a crash on the N3 between Hilton and Cedara on Monday.
This as holidaymakers make their way out of KwaZulu-Natal after the Easter long weekend.
Multi-vehicle crash on N3 near Hilton causes road closures
“Preliminary investigations suggest that at least five people have lost their lives and scores sustained injuries during this horrific crash. This accident involved five trucks, eight minibus taxis and 22 light motor vehicles,” said department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane.
The road is currently closed to traffic.
“The department is cautioning motorists to use alternative routes such as the R103 or delay their travel arrangements until the road is cleared,” said Ncalane.
The accident is believed to have occurred amid thick misty conditions. The transport department has warned that “inclement weather conditions” are expected overnight.
Meanwhile, the cause of the crash is still being investigated.
READ MORE:
Multi-vehicle crash on N3 near Hilton causes road closures
Road safety shouldn’t be an Easter affair
All welcome to KZN for Easter except criminals, say authorities
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos