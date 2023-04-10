South Africa

UPDATE: Five dead in N3 Hilton crash involving more than 30 cars

10 April 2023 - 18:47 By TImesLIVE
More than 30 cars were involved in the N3 crash near Hilton.
Image: Screengrab

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department has confirmed that at least five people have died after a crash on the N3 between Hilton and Cedara on Monday. 

This as holidaymakers make their way out of KwaZulu-Natal after the Easter long weekend.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that at least five people have lost their lives and scores sustained injuries during this horrific crash. This accident involved five trucks, eight minibus taxis and 22 light motor vehicles,” said department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane. 

The road is currently closed to traffic.

URGENT ALERT – STOP YOUR JOURNEY AND PARK OFF DUE TO MASSIVE CRASH AT HILTON ON N3 April 10th – 18h00: The time is 18h00...

Posted by Fleetwatch on Monday, April 10, 2023

“The department is cautioning motorists to use alternative routes such as the R103 or delay their travel arrangements until the road is cleared,” said Ncalane. 

The accident is believed to have occurred amid thick misty conditions. The transport department has warned that “inclement weather conditions” are expected overnight. 

Meanwhile, the cause of the crash is still being investigated. 

