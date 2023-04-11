South Africa

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father expected in court

11 April 2023 - 10:16
Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter
Thabo Bester was arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, on Saturday night with his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Thabo Bester was arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, on Saturday night with his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Image: Supplied

The father of Dr Nandipha Magudumana and a former prison warder are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the Thabo Bester escape saga.

TimesLIVE understands Magudumana’s father, 65, was arrested at the weekend at his Port Edward home while the ex-warder, 39, was arrested in Bloemfontein by a multidisciplinary team investigating Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said two suspects were arrested on charges of aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner escape from lawful custody.

Convicted rapist and murderer Bester, and his lover Magudumana, were arrested last week in Tanzania, 10km from the Kenyan border.  

TimesLIVE Premium reported at the weekend that Magudumana’s father was arrested after police visited his Port Edward home as they investigate possible involvement or knowledge he may have in relation to three unknown bodies allegedly stolen by Magudumana from Free State mortuaries. 

Magudumana’s father was initially taken in for questioning but was later arrested, according to the source.

“That’s when he was informed about Nandi’s arrest — when he was taken in for questioning. We understand there are monies he contributed towards the bodies stolen from the morgues, but we are investigating and trying to see how he fits into the whole scheme,” the source said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Dr Nandipha Magudumana stole my identity,’ says celebrity Dr Pashy

High-profile doctor and medical organisation distance themselves from fugitive Thabo Bester’s lover
News
16 hours ago

Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana nabbed 10km from Kenyan border

"Facebook rapist" Thabo Bester and his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, have been arrested in Tanzania, 10km from the Kenyan border.
News
2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE | Thabo Bester’s mom opens up about failed hopes of building a relationship with him

‘I wish I was there for him, especially after my mother died, because I don’t think he would have turned out like he did’ — fugitive’s biological ...
News
1 week ago

Fired prison guard boasted about brand-new car before Thabo Bester's audacious escape

One of the three G4S prison guards who was fired for assisting “Facebook Rapist” Thabo Bester in his daring escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Police arrest Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father News
  2. Thabo Bester told lawyer the state seized R3bn of his assets News
  3. Easter behind bars for Thabo Bester and 'wife' News
  4. Nandipha Magudumana 'stole three bodies' News
  5. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News

Latest Videos

N3 horror crash involving 41 car pile-up and five fatalities
Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase