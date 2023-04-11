South Africa

Former KZN MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu's R28m corruption trial postponed

11 April 2023 - 12:34
Mike Mabuyakhulu leaves the Durban commercial crime court on August 22 2018, where he was defending charges of fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering. File photo.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

The corruption trial of former KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development and tourism Mike Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused was rolled over to Wednesday as one of the accused was reportedly unwell.

Mabuyakhulu and the other accused — former economic development department head Desmond Golding, event organisers Ceaser Mkhize, Mabheleni Ntuli, Basil Ninela and his wife Brenda, Nothando Zungu, Ntokozo Ndlovu and Njabulo Mkhize — face fraud, money-laundering and corruption charges relating to a failed R28m North Sea Jazz Festival in 2013.

The festival did not materialise, but the state alleges the money was paid to service providers.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the NPA regional spokesperson in for KwaZulu-Natal, said when proceedings began on Tuesday, the court was advised by one of the attorneys that her client was unwell. 

The attorney said her client would be available to attend court on Wednesday. 

“The judge then rolled over the matter for tomorrow [Wednesday], when the state's case is expected to resume,” said Ramkisson-Kara.  

Early last year, the Pietermaritzburg high court dismissed a section 342A application by Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused in relation to the criminal matter. 

The application alleged unreasonable delays. However, the court found in favour of the state, saying the delays were warranted.

