The corruption trial of former KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development and tourism Mike Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused was rolled over to Wednesday as one of the accused was reportedly unwell.
Mabuyakhulu and the other accused — former economic development department head Desmond Golding, event organisers Ceaser Mkhize, Mabheleni Ntuli, Basil Ninela and his wife Brenda, Nothando Zungu, Ntokozo Ndlovu and Njabulo Mkhize — face fraud, money-laundering and corruption charges relating to a failed R28m North Sea Jazz Festival in 2013.
The festival did not materialise, but the state alleges the money was paid to service providers.
Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the NPA regional spokesperson in for KwaZulu-Natal, said when proceedings began on Tuesday, the court was advised by one of the attorneys that her client was unwell.
Former KZN MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu's R28m corruption trial postponed
Image: THULI DLAMINI
The attorney said her client would be available to attend court on Wednesday.
“The judge then rolled over the matter for tomorrow [Wednesday], when the state's case is expected to resume,” said Ramkisson-Kara.
Early last year, the Pietermaritzburg high court dismissed a section 342A application by Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused in relation to the criminal matter.
The application alleged unreasonable delays. However, the court found in favour of the state, saying the delays were warranted.
TimesLIVE
