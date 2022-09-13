×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied

Former KZN treasurer sentenced to 15 years for his role in awarding the corrupt R44m Intaka contract

13 September 2022 - 17:04 By Tania Broughton

Former KZN treasurer Sipho Shabalala began serving his 15-year prison sentence on Tuesday, after Pietermaritzburg high court judge Dhaya Pillay denied his application for leave to appeal his convictions and sentence for his role in the so-called “Amigos Case”...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. 15 years for former KZN Treasury head who abused his position News
  2. Former KZN treasury head to be sentenced in Amigos case South Africa

Most read

  1. Friend tells how Senzo Meyiwa pinned down attacker before being shot dead News
  2. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  3. Three Gauteng schoolboys ‘on the run’ after death of another News
  4. Cape private school fires staff member for inappropriate behaviour News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​