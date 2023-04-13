Police search for 'Facebook rapist' who 'catfished' and attacked 18-year-old

Police in Mpumalanga are searching for a “Facebook rapist” who catfished and allegedly raped an 18-year-old girl.
The teenager was catfished and raped recently in Mgobodi bushes on Easter Sunday after she allegedly met the suspect on Facebook. Catfishing is luring someone into a relationship by means of a fictional online persona.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the victim, from Ntunda, had received a friend request from the suspect and their friendship was taken to another level after she accepted the invitation to meet.
“According to information, the duo started chatting on Facebook in February this year. Their conversation led to them arranging a date for Easter Sunday. The victim alleged that her male friend asked her to arrive at Mgobodi after 7pm. She reportedly took a taxi and while on her way the two constantly communicated and the male kept assuring her that she would find him at the bus shelter. She arrived at Mgobodi about 8pm,” said Mohlala.
Mohlala said that, according to the victim, on her arrival the situation was no longer as per the arrangement. She alleged that she could not find her friend but instead found somebody who introduced himself as someone sent by the friend to pick her up.
“It was during this time when she noticed that something was not right, especially when the guy directed her to nearby bushes. Suspicious, she queried this but was told it was a shortcut to her friend's residence,” Mohlala said.
He said while in the bushes, she was made to undress and the suspect raped her before robbing her of her cellphone and leaving her stranded.
“After a while, the victim recalled her male friend's voice which sounded exactly like the suspect's voice, making her believe that she was raped by her Facebook friend,” he said.
Mohlala said a case is being investigated by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit. No-one has been arrested so far.
The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lt Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, warned about the dangers of online dating and making arrangements to meet strangers.
