Widespread water shortages likely in Tshwane after equipment failure

The City of Tshwane says it has received a notification from Rand Water about a possible water supply interruption in large parts of the city due to flooding at an engine room of the Zuikerbosch water treatment plant.
City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the flooding occurred when the water utility was fixing a major water leak on the B8 pipeline from Zuikerbosch water treatment plant to the Mapleton booster pumping station on Wednesday.
“The incident resulted in the reduction of pumping capacity at the Mapleton and Eikenhof booster stations. This caused all Rand Water reservoirs to be depleted, some of which supply Tshwane areas,” he said.
On Wednesday, Joburg water sent out a notice on the emergency shutdown at Eikenhof pump station.
“Please note that there is a flooding issue at Rand Water's Zuikerbosch treatment plant that will affect the Eikenhof pump station. The engine room that flooded supplies Mapleton and Eikenhof booster stations. This affects the commando system (comprising Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill). Some of the motors were submerged in water. The return to service is not known at this stage,” it said.
Mashigo said Rand Water updated the city on Thursday, saying all equipment that was flooded had been repaired and pumping resumed from Thursday night.
“Restoration was achieved this morning and both the Mapleton and Eikenhof booster pumping stations are now pumping at full capacity,” he said.
However, Mashigo said the Mapleton system that supplies Tshwane suffered the greatest impact and might take more than two weeks to fully recover.
Residents were asked to use water sparingly.
Mashigo said due to the long recovery process, the following areas might experience low to no water supply:
- Corobrick plant: Grootfontein 394-JR, Mooikloof Manor Ext 2, Rietfontein 375-JR, Rietfontein Ridge Ext 11, Rietvallei 377-JR, The Hills (all extensions),Tiegerpoort 371-JR and Zwavelpoort 373-JR
Garsfontein Reservoir which feeds the following reservoirs:
- Eersterust reservoir: Despatch, Eersterust, Jan Niemandpark, Mamelodi,Silvertondale and Waltloo
- Kilner Park reservoir: Kilner Park
- Koedoesnek LL reservoir: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (allextensions), Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Koedoesnek AH, Life Wilgers Hospital,Lynnwood, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge, Struland AH, Wapadrand, WillowGlen, Willow Glen AH and Zwartkoppies
- Magalieskruin reservoir: Hartebeestfontein 324-JR and Wonderboom
- Mamelodi R1 reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi Ext 13, 27 and 34, andMamelodi 608-JR
- Mamelodi R2 reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi 608-JR, and Mamelodi Ext 13 and 15
- Montana reservoir: Annlin, Christiaanville, Cynthia Vale, Derdepoortpark, Doornpoort, Kenley AH, Kozeni AH, Magalieskruin, Montana (all extensions), Montana AH, Montana Park, Montana Tuine, Pumulani AH, Sinoville and Wolmaranspoort AH
- Moreleta reservoir: Bellevue, Brummeria (all extensions), Chrysler Park,Georgeville, Lindo Park, Lydiana, Lynnwood Manor, Mopani, Navors, Scientia,Silverton (all extensions), Vlakfontein and Weavind Park
- Murrayfield reservoir: La Concorde, La Montagne, Meyerspark (allextensions), Murrayfield, Salieshoek and Val-de-Graceo
- Parkmore LL reservoir: Alphen Park, Ashley Gardens, Constantia Park, DeBeers, Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Park, Maroelana,Menlyn, Newlands, Tshwane and Waterkloof Glen
- Queenswood reservoir: Colbyn, Deerness, Koedoespoort, Koedoespoort325-JR, Môregloed, Queenswood, Rietfontein, Rietfontein 321-JR, Rietondale,Villieria and Waverleyo Sinoville HL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions)
- Sinoville LL reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions) o Villieria Peak Tanks: Magalieskruin 323-JR, Montana AH, Rietfontein, Villieria, Waverley, Wonderboom 302-JR and Wonderboom South
- Waverley HL reservoir: Bergtuin, east Lynne (all extensions), Koedoespoort (all extensions), Villieria and Waverley
- Waverley LL Reservoir: Derdepoortpark (all extensions), Ekklesia (allextensions), Jan Niemandpark and Lindo Park
- Gastonbury reservoir, Six Fountains Estate and Silver Willows: Equestria (allextensions), Paradiso, Paramount Estate, Shere AH, Silver Lakes (all extensions),Silver View Ridge, Silver Woods Country Estate, Six Fountains (all extensions),Tijger Valley (all extensions), Willow Acres (all extensions) and Willow Park Manor (all extensions)
- Hatherley meter: Nellmapius (all extensions)
- Koedoesnek: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions), Hartebeespoort 362-JR, Koedoesnek 341-JR, La Montagne (allextensions), Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge (all extensions), Meyerspark,Murrayfield, Struland AH, Tweefontein 372-JR, Val-de-Grace, Valley Farm 379-JR,Valley Farm AH, Wapadrand (all extensions) and Willow Glen AH
- Midas and Leander meters: Boardwalk Meander (all extensions), Bronberg (allextensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions) and Olympus (all extensions)
- Mooikloof reservoir: Faerie Glen (all extensions), Garsfontein, Garsfontein 374-JR, Garsfontein Ext 10, 11 and 13, Moreletapark Ext 63 and 83, Prairie Giants Ext3, Pretoriuspark (all extensions), Rietfontein 375-JR, Tweefontein 372-JR, ValleyFarm 379-JR and Zwavelpoort 373-JR
- Nellmapius meter: Nellmapius (all extensions)
- Sammy Marks Museum meter
- Savannah meter: Christal Villa, N4 Gateway, Savannah Country Estate and TheBlyde
- Shere meter: Bronberg (all extensions)
- Woodlands Mall meter: Mooikloof Ridge
Widespread water shortages likely in Tshwane after equipment failure
Image: Neil Baynes
