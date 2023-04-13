Motorsport

WRC driver Craig Breen dies after testing crash in Croatia

13 April 2023 - 17:44 By Reuters
Craig Breen is the first fatality in the WRC since German junior co-driver Joerg Bastuck in the 2006 Rally of Catalunya.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Ireland's top rally driver Craig Breen has died after an accident in a pre-event test for the Croatian round of the World Rally Championship (WRC), his Hyundai team said on Thursday.

The team gave no details of the accident just after midday local time but said co-driver James Fulton was unharmed.

Media reported that Breen's car went off the road and collided with a pole while the 33-year-old was preparing for next week's rally, his second of the season.

Breen, who started out as a co-driver before switching to driving in 2008, finished second in Rally Sweden in February when he made his return to the team part-time after a year with M-Sport Ford.

He was a world championship regular over the years, though rarely for a full season, and while not a winner he finished second in six rallies.

“The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news. Craig was a world class driver and a world class person,” said Motorsport Ireland president Aiden Harper in a statement of condolences.

Breen is the first fatality in the WRC since German junior co-driver Joerg Bastuck in the 2006 Rally of Catalunya.

