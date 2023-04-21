South Africa

Microwave malfunction sparks false alarm at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

21 April 2023 - 12:06
A fire alert at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital turned out to be a false alarm. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Gauteng health department on Friday confirmed a social media post that a fire at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital was a false alarm after a microwave malfunctioned. 

This after it was circulated that staff members were asked to evacuate their vehicles. TimesLIVE rushed to the hospital and found there was no fire emergency.

"The department assures the public there is no fire incident at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital," spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said.

"We can confirm that smoke was detected in kitchen 27 in block 2 (yellow block) emanating from a microwave that malfunctioned earlier this morning.

"The management conducted a walkabout at the facility to confirm that there is no fire in any of the parking bays or in any other section of the hospital."

