South Africa

More than a year to go before access to all areas of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

24 October 2022 - 07:54 By TimesLIVE
The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic hospital is operating 979 inpatient beds, which is 92% capacity compared to its pre-fire status. File image
The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic hospital is operating 979 inpatient beds, which is 92% capacity compared to its pre-fire status. File image
Image: Gauteng health

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says all areas of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital will be available by December next year.

The fire that started in a basement storeroom in the hospital parkade on April 16 2021 led to the temporary closure of the facility and caused damage estimated by the department at more than R1bn.

“The repairs to the fire damaged area of blocks 4 and 5 are underway with work packages being executed. The completion date is estimated at December 2023. There are also smaller work packages, such as repairs to columns and beams and construction of shear walls for structural stability,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said on Sunday.

The work to build a temporary access ramp to parking level 3 to free about 300 parking bays will be completed next month, she said.

Fire compliance work in blocks 1 to 5 and the admin block related to non-compliance findings by the City of Johannesburg will continue. This is expected to be completed by early 2026, "given the volume of work that needs to be done".

The MEC said a "decanting strategy" has been adopted so work is happening on a block-by-block basis with compliance work estimated to be from six to eight months per block. This means services will keep rotating within the hospital while contractors work from one area to another.

The hospital is operating 979 inpatient beds, which is 92% capacity compared to its pre-fire status. For outpatients, the hospital is at 75% capacity, compared to pre-fire capacity of 55,000 outpatients a month, Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire report released after legal action

Doctors call for action and clarity in the face of confusion, denials and prevarication
News
2 weeks ago

Surgery backlogs soar at Bara Hospital as patients suffer

Some patients told to wait 4-and-a-half years for their operations.
News
1 month ago

Long waiting times for child ops at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Children needing surgery at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital will wait between six months and two years for surgery in some cases, ...
News
2 months ago

Midwife praised for helping mom give birth to quads

The midwife who helped a mother give birth to quadruplets in a small clinic has been lauded by Limpopo's health MEC for undertaking the daunting task.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa corrupt and a traitor, says Jacob Zuma Politics
  2. DA rejects Mpho Phalatse’s plan to win back Joburg Politics
  3. End of the line for Prasa’s legal head News
  4. Ntokozo is not my spiritual son: 'Prophet Mboro' after being chased from ... South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga municipal manager and driver kidnapped South Africa

Latest Videos

IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up