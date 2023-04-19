Breakdown of steam boiler at Steve Biko Hospital affects cooking, aircon and services

A lack of steam at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane has led to service disruptions.
Steam is used for the central air conditioning and air heaters, cooking, hot water, autoclaving, refrigeration and freezers, among other things, Gauteng health department spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said.
The department is restoring steam at the hospital and surrounding institutions.
“Due to inadequate steam supply owing to a breakdown of the steam-generating boilers, some of the steam-dependent services at the hospital and nearby facilities are affected.
“The [Steve Biko Hospital's] boiler infrastructure supplies steam power to a number of health facilities within the hospital complex — Tshwane District Hospital, Pretoria Oral and Dental Hospital, Tshwane Rehabilitation Hospital, Pretoria Forensic Pathology Mortuary, Tshwane Health District’s Crisis Centre, Pretoria Hospital School and SG Lourens Nursing Campus,” said Modiba.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Steve Biko hospital uses generators as faulty cable puts the lights out
Steve Biko Hospital has three boilers which are used interchangeably to supply it and the surrounding institutions with steam.
“Two of the boilers are coal-powered while the third is a dual or hybrid gas/light fuel/diesel powered. One boiler has been undergoing statutory maintenance and is expected to be back online in May.
“The second boiler collapsed on April 17 and is now offline pending repairs. The department expects the third boiler to be online within the next few days so [we have a] functional boiler,” said Modiba.
TimesLIVE
