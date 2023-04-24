South Africa

Evacuation plan for South Africans in Sudan is 'far advanced'

24 April 2023 - 08:30 By TimesLive
A plane carrying Jordanian citizens and other nationals evacuated from Sudan arrives at Marka Military Airport in Amman, Jordan, on April 24 2023.
A plane carrying Jordanian citizens and other nationals evacuated from Sudan arrives at Marka Military Airport in Amman, Jordan, on April 24 2023.
Image: ALAA AL SUKHNI/Reuters

South Africa's embassy staff are battling danger and logistics while helping make plans to evacuate citizens from war-torn Sudan.

This is according to head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela.

The latest number of verified South Africans stuck in Sudan is 77, he said.

“They're all in a WhatsApp group with embassy staff [who are also still stuck there].

“Complaints of inconsistent/little/no communication from the team is noted. However, they've run out of diesel. There's no electricity and therefore poor network coverage. They've since found a way to recharge batteries and will update South Africans regarding evacuation plans.

“Our security agencies are far advanced with the evacuation plan.

“Fighting hasn't stopped, so it remains a dangerous and risky operation.

“The airport is closed and all routes are not risk free. Government is doing everything possible to get our nationals out. Without revealing security plans, there's an option that is being implemented.”

TimesLIVE

