Faith Nketsi’s husband hands himself over to police

24 April 2023 - 17:49
Reality TV star Faith Nketsi and hubby Nzuzo Njilo.
Image: Thabiso Buthelezi/@Bentley_Photography_sa

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Nkuthalo Njilo, who was wanted for alleged fraud, has handed himself over to police. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Njilo handed himself over to police on Monday. 

This comes after a warrant of arrest was issued by Port Shepstone police last week for Njilo and Kwanda Ntshangase as police sought help from community members in locating the “suspected fraudsters”.

Njilo, son of Msunduzi municipality mayor Themba Njilo, allegedly owns several businesses, including a truck company and Nduduzo Funeral Services.

Netshiunda said Njilo appeared in the Port Shepstone magistrate’s court on a charge of fraud on Monday. 

He said Njilo was remanded in custody until Friday, when he would join Ntshangase, who handed himself over to police on Thursday. 

Njilo and Ntshangase are alleged to have masqueraded as salesmen selling a truck in May 2021. 

Netshiunda said the unsuspecting buyer physically viewed the truck at a dealership in Boksburg and later paid the two a substantial amount of money. 

“The truck was never delivered, and since then the duo could not be contacted and their whereabouts remained unknown. Police have uncovered that certain information on the sale agreement was fraudulent, and a criminal case was opened,” said Netshiunda. 

Nketsi and Njilo, who have a daughter together, celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on April 10. 

TimesLIVE

