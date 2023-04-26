South Africa

KZN woman bitten 'to the bone' in pit bull attack

26 April 2023 - 11:36
Blood on the road after a KwaZulu-Natal woman survived a pit bull attack on Tuesday.
Blood on the road after a KwaZulu-Natal woman survived a pit bull attack on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

A KwaZulu-Natal woman survived a pit bull attack where she was “bitten down to the bone”.

Emergency services responded to the incident at Seatides, a suburb on the north coast, on Tuesday afternoon.

Nazir Sadack of the Community Emergency Response Team (Cert), a volunteer group which responds to calls for help, told TimesLIVE the woman suffered severe injuries to her limbs.

“She suffered bite wounds to the shin of the right leg. She also had bite marks on the shin and calf of her left leg.

“The right leg was worse off as the entire vascular system was compromised. She was bitten down to the bone. There was concern whether she would lose her right leg. The left leg was also compromised but not as bad as the right leg.

“She will be going to theatre to clean the wounds and to establish the extent of the injuries,” said Sadack.

IPSS Medical Rescue said advanced life support paramedics stabilised her at the scene before rushing her to hospital.

“We urge pet owners to keep their dogs confined to their properties to avoid incidents like this,” it said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Government looks into DNA of pit bulls to probe their aggression

The department of agriculture, land reform and rural development on Tuesday said comprehensive DNA analysis of pit bull and pit bull-type dogs is to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Cape Town woman attacked by pit bull in a serious condition

A Cape Town woman has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a pit bull on Thursday afternoon.
News
3 months ago

SAHRC demands public apology from 'pit bull racist' Belinda Magor

The South African Human Rights Commission has issued a letter of demand to Benoni's Belinda Magor, who is accused of a racist rant.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Sue G4S, Bester, Magudumana’ - Thuli Madonsela's advice to Katlego Bereng's ... South Africa
  2. 'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief' News
  3. Teacher ‘who sat in her car most of the time’ loses dispute against dismissal News
  4. Victoria Falls invaded by bed bugs Africa
  5. Faith Nketsi’s husband hands himself over to police South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...