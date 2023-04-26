A KwaZulu-Natal woman survived a pit bull attack where she was “bitten down to the bone”.
Emergency services responded to the incident at Seatides, a suburb on the north coast, on Tuesday afternoon.
Nazir Sadack of the Community Emergency Response Team (Cert), a volunteer group which responds to calls for help, told TimesLIVE the woman suffered severe injuries to her limbs.
“She suffered bite wounds to the shin of the right leg. She also had bite marks on the shin and calf of her left leg.
“The right leg was worse off as the entire vascular system was compromised. She was bitten down to the bone. There was concern whether she would lose her right leg. The left leg was also compromised but not as bad as the right leg.
“She will be going to theatre to clean the wounds and to establish the extent of the injuries,” said Sadack.
IPSS Medical Rescue said advanced life support paramedics stabilised her at the scene before rushing her to hospital.
“We urge pet owners to keep their dogs confined to their properties to avoid incidents like this,” it said.
TimesLIVE
KZN woman bitten 'to the bone' in pit bull attack
Image: Supplied
