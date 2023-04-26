Politics

'Thapelo Amad was the best mayor,' says Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks

26 April 2023 - 11:27
Thapelo Amad resigned as Johannesburg mayor. File photo
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

Founder and leader of Al Jama-ah Ganief Hendricks has rubbished claims former Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad was not the best candidate.

Amad stepped down this week before a planned motion of no confidence..

Speaking on 702, Hendricks said the former mayor was the “best” at his job, despite being in office for less than 100 days.

“Even the president shared that he did well and the deputy president in parliament said we are doing well. I don't know where this narrative comes from [that Amad was unsuited as mayor].”

Hendricks said the media must stop trying to push a narrative that Amad did not know his way around his job.

“You are talking rubbish. Amad is a fantastic mayor, he did a good job. Amad is the best mayor since 2016.”

ActionSA welcomed Amad's resignation, saying it was overdue and it hoped his resignation opens the door for a stable coalition that can oust the ANC-EFF in Johannesburg.

The party's Johannesburg caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said Amad “ran away at night” to avoid removal by a successful motion of no confidence.

“His resignation is due to the direct and ongoing pressure from ActionSA. He did not resign voluntarily as mentioned in his resignation address.”

The DA also welcomed Amad's resignation, saying it was clear during his short time in office he fell far short of the requirements for the position.

The party announced it will nominate former mayor Mpho Phalatse as its mayoral candidate. It said Phalatse has a proven track record and an understanding of the needs of the people of Johannesburg.

DA Gauteng provincial chairperson Fred Nel said Amad was a “puppet mayor” manipulated by the ANC/EFF/PA alliance.

“By supporting Amad as mayor, the ANC/EFF/PA sabotaged service delivery and placed their personal interests above the interest of Johannesburg residents,” said Nel.

