A Cape Town woman has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a pit bull on Thursday afternoon.
Medics from Titanium Securitas Medical Response said advanced life support intervention had to be used to stabilise the woman.
“On arrival our medical team found the patient to be in a serious condition.
“She was bitten multiple times all over her body. She unfortunately sustained gruesome injuries.”
The woman was transported to hospital for urgent care.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Cape Town woman attacked by pit bull in a serious condition
Image: Titanium Securitas
A Cape Town woman has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a pit bull on Thursday afternoon.
Medics from Titanium Securitas Medical Response said advanced life support intervention had to be used to stabilise the woman.
“On arrival our medical team found the patient to be in a serious condition.
“She was bitten multiple times all over her body. She unfortunately sustained gruesome injuries.”
The woman was transported to hospital for urgent care.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Man loses eyeball, chunks of flesh in horrific pit bull attack
North West man killed by his own dogs
Family of Limpopo pit bull victim want explanation from dogs' owner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos