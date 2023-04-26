South Africa

Police search for missing woman focuses on Table Mountain area

26 April 2023 - 12:24 By TIMESLIVE
Julie Goodness went missing after heading out for a walk on Monday in Cape Town.
Julie Goodness went missing after heading out for a walk on Monday in Cape Town.
Image: Julie Goodness/Facebook

Police and volunteers are searching the Table Mountain area for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing after heading out for a walk in Cape Town.

Julie Goodness, an American living in Cape Town, reportedly left home in Higgovale in the city centre on Monday morning carrying a bag and wearing hiking shoes and a navy blue K-Way jacket, according to police.

“It is believed that she walked towards Table Mountain,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Poje. “Search and Rescue police and volunteers are combing the Table Mountain area in an attempt to trace the missing lady.”

City of Cape Town ward councillor Nicola Jowell appealed to residents and hikers to assist in the search.

“She has lived in the city for a number of years and first came to Cape Town as a student in 2009,” Jowell said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “The police have shared that she had gone onto the mountain and SANParks along with other organisations, and many individuals have been searching for her.”

Goodness had a postdoctoral fellowship with the Global Risk Governance programme at the University of Cape Town for two years, which she completed in mid-2022. More recently she has been working as a senior professional officer for Iclei Africa, in line with her commitment to sustainable cities and the role of nature in urban planning.

Meanwhile, German tourist Nick Frischke remains missing more than two months after setting off on a hike near Hout Bay. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Fear, trepidation, emotion’: father clings to hope a month after holidaying son vanished in Cape Town

Five suspects are in custody, facing charges of robbery with aggravated circumstances related to the possession of his belongings
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape Town

It’s a month since 22-year-old German tourist Nick Frischke went missing after setting off on a hike alone in Hangberg, Cape Town, on February 15.
News
1 month ago

Crime makes SA a harder sell

The perceptions about safety, security and crime “present a serious challenge when it comes to promoting our country to attract tourism, trade and ...
Business Times
1 month ago

Two bodies recovered, two rescued on Western Cape mountains

Two bodies were recovered at the weekend in separate incidents on mountains in the Western Cape.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Sue G4S, Bester, Magudumana’ - Thuli Madonsela's advice to Katlego Bereng's ... South Africa
  2. 'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief' News
  3. Teacher ‘who sat in her car most of the time’ loses dispute against dismissal News
  4. Victoria Falls invaded by bed bugs Africa
  5. Faith Nketsi’s husband hands himself over to police South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...