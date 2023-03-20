South Africa

Two bodies recovered, two rescued on Western Cape mountains

20 March 2023 - 15:18 By TIMESLIVE
Rescuers air-lifted an injured paraglider off Lion's Head at the weekend, after a series of incidents on the Western Cape mountains, where two hikers' bodies were also discovered.
Rescuers air-lifted an injured paraglider off Lion's Head at the weekend, after a series of incidents on the Western Cape mountains, where two hikers' bodies were also discovered.
Image: Wilderness Search and Rescue

Two bodies were recovered at the weekend in separate incidents on mountains in the Western Cape.

The body of a missing 82-year-old hiker was recovered in the Helderberg Nature Reserve in Somerset West on Saturday evening, and an unidentified body was recovered near the top of Du Toitskloof Pass near Wellington on Sunday morning, according to Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR).

In the second incident, a rescue team stretchered the body down a series of steep waterfalls using a technical rope system.

WSAR also rescued two injured people in other incidents at the weekend.

An injured pilot was rescued off Lion’s Head after his paraglider crashed below a jump site. A 30-year-old foreign national hiker was also rescued off Table Mountain after losing his way on Sunday night.

“According to the 30-year-old hiker, he had started up India Venster and intended descending Platteklip Gorge,” WSAR said in a statement. “He decided to call for help after sunset when it was unsafe to proceed. He did not have a torch.

“Teams were transported to the top of Table Mountain in the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway. They quickly hiked to his location and walked him back to the upper cableway station. He was brought down the mountain in the cable car.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Hiker's body airlifted off Lion's Head

A 79-year-old hiker’s body was retrieved earlier this week by helicopter near the summit of popular outdoor enthusiast destination Lion’s Head in ...
News
1 week ago

Man killed in paragliding crash in Western Cape

An investigation will be conducted into a mountainside paragliding accident which claimed the life of an experienced pilot during a weekend solo ...
News
3 weeks ago

Falling boulder smashes hikers’ legs as ‘agitated’ troop of baboons watches from above

Three hikers’ legs were broken when a boulder weighing about 60kg tumbled down mountainous terrain they were descending on Sunday, watched from above ...
News
1 month ago

Injured hiker, whose fall was cushioned by her backpack, lifted from Table Mountain

The hiker was rescued from a clifftop ledge high above Camps Bay.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EFF protest erupts in Chatsworth South Africa
  2. Court rejects poverty plea, nuisance neighbour must pay R1.8m costs News
  3. LISTEN | Paul Mashatile, the ex and threats News
  4. Five distinctions in matric, but no Identity document means no varsity News
  5. Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray shot and injured in apparent hit, son killed South Africa

Latest Videos

'Ramaphosa, voetsek!': Julius Malema leads protesters to Union Buildings for ...
Carl Niehaus says Ramaphosa must watch out; Union buildings protected by army, ...