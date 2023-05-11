Thabo Bester accused want bail so they can fight their dismissals by G4s

The five former G4S employees accused of facilitating Thabo Bester’s audacious escape from the G4S-run prison in Mangaung gave the court various reasons why they should be granted bail.
These ranged from fighting their dismissals, saving their UIF benefits, taking care of their health, being breadwinners and caring for children.
The five, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buty Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday.
Bester's girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana appeared briefly with them but left the dock after dropping a bombshell: she would no longer be applying for bail.
Her lawyer told the court there had been new material evidence which was crucial in Magudumana's case, which her team would like to explore before it could proceed with her bail application.
Meanwhile, Matsoara, in his application for bail, asked through an affidavit read by his legal representative that he be granted bail so that he could explore legal avenues to fight his dismissal by G4S.
Matsoara told the court he now has no stable income and survived on odd jobs and gambling to put food on the table for his three children and his life partner. He said he was taking care of his father and paternal aunt, who lives at an old age home. Matsoara said though the aunt did not depend on him for financial support, she relied heavily on him for emotional support, as all of her children have died.
Matsoara also told the court he purchased a VW T-Roc through financing from banks, and he did not pay for it, as widely reported in the media. TimesLIVE previously reported that Matsoara purchased the car in September last year, immediately after his suspension by G4S.
Makhotsa wants bail so he can follow up on his provident fund money. He said he needs to lodge a claim with the UIF, since he has been dismissed. He told the court he is married father of two, and co-operated fully with police, as he never fled. He said he could raise R3,000 bail.
Masukela told the court he had uncontrollable diabetes, for which he is not receiving proper treatment while in custody. He asked the court to grant him bail, so he can take care of his health.
In his affidavit, he told the court that he owns a house, but during testimony by the state witness, it emerged that the house belongs to the parents of his wife.
Jansen told the court she is a single mother to two young daughters, whose fathers are completely absent. She asked the court to grant her bail so she could take care of her children. She said she lives in a shack with her children at the back of her parents' house.
The bail hearing is expected to continue on Friday when the state will finish its submissions for opposing bail.
