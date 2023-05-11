South Africa

Thabo Bester accused want bail so they can fight their dismissals by G4s

11 May 2023 - 21:31
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Nandipha Magudumana, Buty Masukela, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Nandipha Magudumana, Buty Masukela, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The five former G4S employees accused of facilitating Thabo Bester’s audacious escape from the G4S-run prison in Mangaung gave the court various reasons why they should be granted bail.

These ranged from fighting their dismissals, saving their UIF benefits, taking care of their health, being breadwinners and caring for children.

The five, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buty Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday.

Bester's girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana appeared briefly with them but left the dock after dropping a bombshell: she would no longer be applying for bail. 

Her lawyer told the court there had been new material evidence which was crucial in Magudumana's case, which her team would like to explore before it could proceed with her bail application. 

Meanwhile, Matsoara, in his application for bail, asked through an affidavit read by his legal representative that he be granted bail so that he could explore legal avenues to fight his dismissal by G4S. 

Matsoara told the court he now has no stable income and survived on odd jobs and gambling to put food on the table for his three children and his life partner. He said he was taking care of his father and paternal aunt, who lives at an old age home. Matsoara said though the aunt did not depend on him for financial support, she relied heavily on him for emotional support, as all of her children have died. 

Matsoara also told the court he purchased a VW T-Roc through financing from banks, and he did not pay for it, as widely reported in the media. TimesLIVE previously reported that Matsoara purchased the car in September last year, immediately after his suspension by G4S.

Makhotsa wants bail so he can follow up on his provident fund money. He said he needs to lodge a claim with the UIF, since he has been dismissed. He told the court he is married father of two, and co-operated fully with police, as he never fled. He said he could raise R3,000 bail.

Masukela told the court he had uncontrollable diabetes, for which he is not receiving proper treatment while in custody. He asked the court to grant him bail, so he can take care of his health. 

In his affidavit, he told the court that he owns a house, but during testimony by the state witness, it emerged that the house belongs to the parents of his wife.

Jansen told the court she is a single mother to two young daughters, whose fathers are completely absent. She asked the court to grant her bail so she could take care of her children. She said she lives in a shack with her children at the back of her parents' house. 

The bail hearing is expected to continue on Friday when the state will finish its submissions for opposing bail. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Prison is too cold for me, says man implicated in Thabo Bester’s escape as he pleads for bail

Teboho James Dipholo, 45, is applying for bail, together with four of his co-accused.
News
9 hours ago

Court hears one of Bester’s escape accused called police to confess about his involvement

One of the men who was allegedly paid R40,000 after being promised R2.5m to help Thabo Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May ...
News
5 hours ago

Magudumana halts her bail application due to new evidence

In an unexpected move, Dr Nandipha Magudumana's attorney told the court they will not be proceeding with her bail application.
News
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Court hears one of Bester’s escape accused called police to confess about his ... South Africa
  2. Magudumana halts her bail application due to new evidence South Africa
  3. Prison is too cold for me, says man implicated in Thabo Bester’s escape as he ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Eskom subcontractor gunned down in parking lot at Lethabo power station South Africa
  2. One of SA's most wanted rhino poachers arrested South Africa
  3. Riches of Robert Mugabe's daughter laid bare in her divorce papers Africa
  4. Magudumana halts her bail application due to new evidence South Africa
  5. ‘He said he can’t get an erection at home but gets it when he’s outside’: ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...