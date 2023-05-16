South Africa

Cape Town man isn’t quitting his job after winning R40m PowerBall Plus jackpot

16 May 2023 - 13:21
The man played PowerBall and PowerBall PLUS on his Nedbank app. Stock photo.
The man played PowerBall and PowerBall PLUS on his Nedbank app. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tonktiti

A Cape Town lottery player who won more than R40m had to take deep breaths as his heart was beating fast when he discovered he was millionaire, Lotto operator Ithuba said on Tuesday. 

The man who played PowerBall and PowerBall Plus hit it lucky, bagging R40.2m on the PowerBall PLUS jackpot on his Nedbank app in last Friday night’s draw number 1405.

This is the second-highest PowerBall Plus jackpot won since January 2023.

“One of the first things I did was to wake my wife and tell her the big news,” the jackpot winner told Ithuba officials. 

With R40m in his bank account, the man said he was not planning to do anything drastic yet. 

He said he wants to pay off his home loan and open an investment portfolio but he would not quitting his job in the finance sector. 

He also plans to travel overseas with his family.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Unemployed Joburg woman who only plays Lotto occasionally bags R75m

An unemployed Johannesburg woman has won the biggest PowerBall jackpot of the year, bagging R75m in the March 17 draw.
News
1 month ago

Mbombela man claims more than R10m in Lotto jackpot

A 40-year-old Mbombela man working in the security sector who has become a multimillionaire, bagging almost R11m in the Lotto jackpot draw, says he ...
News
2 months ago

No bidders for Terry Pheto's house allegedly built with lottery funds

The three-storey, triple-bedroom house did not attract any buyers despite 22 participants logging in for the online auction.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mother's Day tragedy as KZN woman is 'shot at least ten times' in vehicle South Africa
  2. Smoke bellows from Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton South Africa
  3. The 'truth' behind Eskom's collapse News
  4. The reason behind Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘prison glow up’ South Africa
  5. ‘I have to use my money to buy electricity’: Reactions to De Ruyter’s R340 book ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...