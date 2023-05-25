South Africa

Father and stepmother accused of fatal abuse of child, 8

25 May 2023 - 10:26 By TimesLIVE
Limpopo police have arrested a couple aged 31 and 35 in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl. Stock photo.
Limpopo police have arrested a couple aged 31 and 35 in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ Przemyslaw Koch

Limpopo police have arrested a couple aged 31 and 35 in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl.

Col Malesela Ledwaba said the child was staying with her stepmother and her biological father at Mogaung village in the Sekhukhune district.

Community members became concerned the child was being physically abused by her parents, Ledwaba said.

On Wednesday, they ascertained the victim was seriously injured after being physically assaulted. The community sought medical assistance and she was rushed by ambulance to the nearest hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Ledwaba said the pair is due to appear in the Nebo magistrate's court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Science teacher fails to get his job back after alleged sexual assault of matric girl

Her friends told her to wait before she complained because they needed a science teacher
News
2 weeks ago

Step in and stop it! Minister urges communities to assist government in stamping out GBV

With the Western Cape "committed to ending the scourge of gender-based violence 365 days a year", provincial minister of social development Sharna ...
News
1 month ago

‘I wanted to look him in the eye’: UK man flies to SA to see former teacher in the dock for indecent assault

The accused, a former maths teacher and rugby coach, is also fighting extradition to the UK where he faces a further 82 charges
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. City of Joburg is hiring traffic wardens: here's what they're looking for, how ... South Africa
  2. 'I was blindfolded and taken to the airport in Tanzania' — Dr Nandipha ... South Africa
  3. ANC headquarters mischievously renamed 'Chief Albert Lootfreely House' South Africa
  4. Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live ... News
  5. Malesela Teffo should be jailed for contempt: Zuma case cited by Legal Practice ... South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...