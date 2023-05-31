South Africa

Consumers hit hard as food costs 10% more than last year

31 May 2023 - 11:14
Food prices have increased by 10% over the past year. File photo.
Food prices have increased by 10% over the past year. File photo.
Image: Photo: 123RF/peopleimages12

Food costs 10% more in South Africa than it did one year ago, with basics such as eggs, milk and vegetables more expensive.

The latest Household Affordability Index report, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD), has unpacked the cost of the basic food basket, which shows the average cost increased by R461.70 (10%), from R4,609.89 in May 2022 to R5,071.59 in May 2023.

The index tracks food price data from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg, Mtubatuba and Springbok in Northern Cape.

Foods which increased in price by 5% or more in May  include onions, carrots, butternut and bananas. Maize meal, tea, full cream milk, eggs, peanut butter, salt and spinach increased by 2% or more.

The report states: “The national minimum wage (NMW) is R25.42 an hour and R203.36 for an eight-hour day. 

“In May 2023, with 22-working days, the maximum NMW for a general worker is R4,473.92. Workers work to support their families.

“The wage workers earn is not to sustain themselves alone, it is used to support the entire family. One wage typically must support four people.

“Dispersed in a worker’s family of four persons, the NMW is reduced to R1,118.48 per person. This is below the upper-bound poverty line of R1,417 per person per month.”

PMBEJD's Mervyn Abrahams said workers will underspend on food because they have to cover transport and electricity costs.

“In this scenario there is no possibility of a worker being able to afford enough nutritious food for her family.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Milk, eggs, cheese and vegetable prices soar

The milk, eggs and cheese product group has recorded its highest annual price increases in 14 years, while vegetable prices recorded the highest ...
News
6 days ago

Why more retailers are entering the clothing market

Value clothing retailers are aggressively expanding to tap into consumer demand for affordable and basic clothing as the economy stagnates.
Business Times
3 days ago

Power crisis pecks poultry industry to the bone

Astral CEO lists load-shedding, feed costs as major blows and says SA can’t compete on exports
Business Times
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure South Africa
  2. 'Help me please,' says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's ... South Africa
  4. John Block, ex-ANC Northern Cape leader, arrested in prison over R51m ‘tender ... South Africa
  5. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death