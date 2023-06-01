'Uzalo' actor Othembele Nomgca takes DUT stage to receive postgraduate diploma

Uzalo actor Othembele Nomgca basked in the glory of receiving his postgraduate qualification from the Durban University of Technology after the Covid-19 pandemic prevented him from physically graduating the first time around.
On Tuesday night Nomgca, who played the character of Bobo on the popular SABC1 telenovela, received his postgraduate diploma in drama and production studies.
Beyond his screen life, Nomgca has been cementing his career in the acting world by pursuing qualifications in drama and production.
It was a crowning moment for Nomgca because he graduated virtually the first time because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He has since spread his wings from Uzalo and now features on 1 Magic's new series 1802: Love Defies Time.
Speaking about his academic pursuits Nomgca said: “It has been a tough journey, from obtaining my first qualification, a diploma in drama and production studies.
“When I joined DUT, I was still a young man coming from the rural areas to the big city. It was a big challenge, trying to discipline myself. I used to constantly remind myself what I wanted in life.
“When I got what I wanted initially, I didn’t stop there, I kept trying to get even more.”
His love for acting stems from his parents who are artists as well.
Nomgca auditioned for Uzalo in 2020 while he was studying at DUT.
“After the audition, to my surprise I got the role. It was a small role at first, however they liked my Xhosa accent and requested I come back for more shoots. That is how I got it.
Street vendor's son graduates with top honours from DUT
“I am currently not shooting for Uzalo, but I am on a new show called 1802 by Lulu Hela, it is shot in Johannesburg. It is more about the isiXhosa culture. I play the role of Qondile, a guard for the prince. We are led by a good superstar called Prince Ntuthuzelo Grootboom.
“I play alongside Siyambonga Mdubeki who is from a rural area in Mount Ayliff, and we have such a great, strong relationship. Just being on set together, both from the rural areas,” he said.
Nomgca wanted to obtain academic qualifications because he believes “passion alone will not get artists very far in life”. He said artists are often stereotyped as being lazy and he wants to break that belief.
He plans to do more than being an actor, by pursuing his interests in writing and producing
“For me it isn’t just a hobby, it’s a career. This is my life, this is what puts food on my table. I felt like I should do the right thing and further my studies because no-one can be a professional without acquiring the necessary education for it.
“We have to respect the art, so I am putting a price on it. You have to have a certificate that you can be proud of and know you have worked hard to attain it.”
