Amid his legal woes, former president Jacob Zuma made time to grace the Durban University of Technology graduation ceremony of his daughter and niece on Thursday.
Zuma, who is on medical parole, attended the ceremony at the Olive Convention Centre to show support to his daughter, Bridget, and his niece, Philile, who were awarded national diplomas in taxation.
There was excitement as he entered the graduation hall, sitting in the front row alongside other parents there to celebrate their children’s academic achievements.
Vice-chancellor Prof Thandwa Mthembu welcomed Zuma and he appealed to students and parents “to conduct themselves in a dignified manner and respect Zuma’s presence”, DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said.
Zuma cheered on his daughter and niece when they went to receive their diplomas.
Zuma cheers on his daughter and niece at DUT graduation
Image: DUT
Amid his legal woes, former president Jacob Zuma made time to grace the Durban University of Technology graduation ceremony of his daughter and niece on Thursday.
Zuma, who is on medical parole, attended the ceremony at the Olive Convention Centre to show support to his daughter, Bridget, and his niece, Philile, who were awarded national diplomas in taxation.
There was excitement as he entered the graduation hall, sitting in the front row alongside other parents there to celebrate their children’s academic achievements.
Vice-chancellor Prof Thandwa Mthembu welcomed Zuma and he appealed to students and parents “to conduct themselves in a dignified manner and respect Zuma’s presence”, DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said.
Zuma cheered on his daughter and niece when they went to receive their diplomas.
Court rules ex-Ukhozi FM DJ has case to answer for incitement of violence after Zuma’s July 2021 arrest
Prof Oludayo Olugbara, executive dean of the faculty of accounting and informatics, applauded graduates on their hard work and dedication to their studies.
He also shared his excitement at Zuma's presence, saying he was a “huge fan” and first met the former president when he was conferred with his doctoral degree at the University of Zululand a few years ago.
“Sharing his excitement after the ceremony, Zuma said he was happy to see his daughter and niece graduating. He wished them well as they prepared for their job-searching journey. Zuma said he cannot wait to see them gain their independence and enter the working world,” said Khan.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | Zuma vs Ramaphosa case continues
Street vendor's son graduates with top honours from DUT
Zuma argues Ramaphosa in ‘the wrong court’ on private prosecution
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos