Zuma cheers on his daughter and niece at DUT graduation

26 May 2023 - 12:39
Former president Jacob Zuma with his niece Philile Zuma (left) and his daughter Bridget Zuma after their graduation ceremony.
Former president Jacob Zuma with his niece Philile Zuma (left) and his daughter Bridget Zuma after their graduation ceremony.
Amid his legal woes, former president Jacob Zuma made time to grace the Durban University of Technology graduation ceremony of his daughter and niece on Thursday.

Zuma, who is on medical parole, attended the ceremony at the Olive Convention Centre to show support to his daughter, Bridget, and his niece, Philile, who were awarded national diplomas in taxation. 

There was excitement as he entered the graduation hall, sitting in the front row alongside other parents there to celebrate their children’s academic achievements.

Vice-chancellor Prof Thandwa Mthembu welcomed Zuma and he appealed to students and parents “to conduct themselves in a dignified manner and respect Zuma’s presence”, DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said.

Zuma cheered on his daughter and niece when they went to receive their diplomas.

Prof Oludayo Olugbara, executive dean of the faculty of accounting and informatics, applauded graduates on their hard work and dedication to their studies.

He also shared his excitement at Zuma's presence, saying he was a “huge fan” and first met the former president when he was conferred with his doctoral degree at the University of Zululand a few years ago.

“Sharing his excitement after the ceremony, Zuma said he was happy to see his daughter and niece graduating. He wished them well as they prepared for their job-searching journey. Zuma said he cannot wait to see them gain their independence and enter the working world,” said Khan.

