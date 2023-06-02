South Africa

‘High bacteria counts in 3 of 4 taps tested in Hammanskraal, 2 deemed unsafe’

02 June 2023 - 07:14 By TimesLIVE
Samples were collected from different water points in Hammanskraal.
Image: Aquatico Laboratories

Water from three of four taps tested in Hammanskraal showed no cholera, but had bacterial counts above drinking water quality standards, an independent laboratory found. Two of the four are deemed unsafe to drink.

WaterCAN, an Outa initiative, commissioned Aquatico Laboratories to take, analyse and evaluate four random water samples from potable water at Hammanskraal after the cholera outbreak in the area.

The samples were taken by the laboratory on May 25 from a tap at the Hammanskraal community centre, a communal tap in ward 74, a water tanker and a tanker filling point.

WaterCAN said the tanker filling point had high levels of total coliform concentration.  The tanker filling point, the Hammanskraal community centre and Hammanskraal ward 74 - recorded bacterial counts above drinking water quality standards.

"The tests show the water from the community centre and the tanker filling point is not safe for drinking. 

"The water from Hammanskraal ward 74 is considered conditionally acceptable but bacterial values should be reduced over the long term.

"The water from the tanker can be considered for human consumption in the short term but free chlorine values should be reduced if consumption takes place over a longer period."

What does all this mean?

“It is clear that they have flushed the system. This means they have increased the levels of chlorine to clean the water by killing the bacteria. This would disinfect the water to a safe level as a short-term solution but over a long period could be a health risk. The water may be free of E.coli and free of cholera, but there is a very high number of other bacteria in the water which is a major cause for concern as it indicates either inadequate treatment before it goes into the pipes, or water is secondarily polluted after it leaves the treatment facility,” said WaterCAN executive manager Dr Ferrial Adam.

TimesLIVE

