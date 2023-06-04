South Africa

Death toll rises to eight in Glebelands mass shooting

04 June 2023 - 10:26
Seven people were killed and two others injured in a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning at Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, south of Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The death toll in the mass shooting at the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, Durban, has risen to eight.

Police said unknown gunmen opened fire on 12 people drinking alcohol in a room at block 57 at the hostel in the early hours of Saturday before fleeing.

“Seven of the victims died on the scene while two were transported to hospital with serious injuries,” said Brig Jay Naicker.

On Sunday morning one of the injured died in hospital, bringing the death toll to eight, he said.

“Detectives from the provincial task team have taken over the investigation.”

It was initially thought there were nine people in the room when the attack took place.

“So far they have established there were 12 people in total in the room where the shooting occurred. Two of them were unharmed, while three were injured. This included the owner of the room, who jumped through the window of the second-floor room. His injuries were as a result of the fall,” Naicker said.

Police are investigating eight counts of murder and four of attempted murder, he said. 

The motive remains unknown.

“We are still appealing to anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation, to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or use the MySAPS app.”

TimesLIVE

