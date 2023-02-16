Umlazi hitmen sentenced to life, but victims’ families have little to celebrate
Aggrieved Glebelands Hostel residents say no sentence will bring back their loved ones
16 February 2023 - 19:21 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
The sentencing of rogue KwaZulu-Natal cop Bhekukwazi Mdweshu and seven accomplices who oversaw a reign of terror, spanning several years and claiming eight lives in Umlazi, has been met with mixed feelings by the victims’ families...
