South Africa

Occupants of two cars killed in N17 accident in Springs

06 June 2023 - 12:01
An accident on the N17 in Springs claimed four lives.
Image: EMPD

An accident on the N17 highway in Springs, Ekurhuleni, has claimed the lives of four people, authorities said on Tuesday.

The crash happened on Monday night at about 6.50pm near the Tonk Meter off-ramp.

Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) spokesperson Lerato Monyane said: “The EMPD and disaster and emergency management services attended an accident scene that claimed the lives of four people following a head-on collision between two motor vehicles.

“A VW polo, which had three female occupants, collided with a BMW sedan, driven by a male. Jaws of life were used to extract the occupants.”

Monyane said the occupants of both vehicles were declared dead on the scene and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

“The use of intoxicating substances is not excluded from investigations.”

TimesLIVE

