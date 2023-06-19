More than R8m worth of copper cables belonging to the eThekwini municipality, Transnet, Telkom and Prasa has been seized from a scrap dealer's yard in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban.
Durban metro police said in a statement the copper cables were discovered buried underground at the yard during a joint operation with SAPS, Telkom and Transnet.
Two men, an Egyptian aged 28 and Malawian aged 20, have been arrested.
“The suspects were charged for tampering with essential infrastructure, contravening section 36 and 37, possession and receiving of property reasonably suspected to be stolen and possession of burnt copper cables,” Durban metro police said.
Police also recovered R30,000 worth of cash.
The men are expected to appear in court soon.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
R8m worth of copper cables found buried at Durban scrap dealer's yard
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong
More than R8m worth of copper cables belonging to the eThekwini municipality, Transnet, Telkom and Prasa has been seized from a scrap dealer's yard in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban.
Durban metro police said in a statement the copper cables were discovered buried underground at the yard during a joint operation with SAPS, Telkom and Transnet.
Two men, an Egyptian aged 28 and Malawian aged 20, have been arrested.
“The suspects were charged for tampering with essential infrastructure, contravening section 36 and 37, possession and receiving of property reasonably suspected to be stolen and possession of burnt copper cables,” Durban metro police said.
Police also recovered R30,000 worth of cash.
The men are expected to appear in court soon.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Transnet reports derailment on iron ore line
Fearing for their lives, Eskom workers abandon plan to cut illegal connections
13 nabbed in Eastern Cape with 'stolen' cables worth nearly R2.5m
Cape Town transformer thieves tracked down in Darling
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos