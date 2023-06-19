South Africa

R8m worth of copper cables found buried at Durban scrap dealer's yard

19 June 2023 - 11:00
Copper cables worth more than R8m were seized by police in Durban. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong

More than R8m worth of copper cables belonging to the eThekwini municipality, Transnet, Telkom and Prasa has been seized from a scrap dealer's yard in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban.

Durban metro police said in a statement the copper cables were discovered buried underground at the yard during a joint operation with SAPS, Telkom and Transnet.

Two men, an Egyptian aged 28 and Malawian aged 20, have been arrested.

“The suspects were charged for tampering with essential infrastructure, contravening section 36 and 37, possession and receiving of property reasonably suspected to be stolen and possession of burnt copper cables,” Durban metro police said.

Police also recovered R30,000 worth of cash.

The men are expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

