An emergency call almost ended in tragedy for Midlands emergency services paramedics who were responding to a collision in Lions River outside Howick on Monday.
Spokesperson Mark Winterboer said upon arrival the crew found two occupants who were assessed and showed no sign of injuries.
“One occupant jumped [into] the ambulance, pointed a gun at one of the crew and took over the ambulance, driving north towards Nottingham Road.”
A high-speed chase ensued which comprised of a breakdown truck, another ambulance and the road traffic inspectorate in Mpofana.
The suspect collided with other vehicle and came to a stop several kilometres past Estcourt Ultra City.
“Our crew members were unharmed.”
High-speed chase after hijacked ambulance ends in crash
Image: Supplied
