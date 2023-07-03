South Africa

High-speed chase after hijacked ambulance ends in crash

03 July 2023 - 22:42 By TIMESLIVE
The high-speed chase after a hijacked ambulance ended when the ambulance hit a car just after Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal.
The high-speed chase after a hijacked ambulance ended when the ambulance hit a car just after Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Supplied

An emergency call  almost ended in tragedy for Midlands emergency services paramedics who were responding to a collision in Lions River outside Howick on Monday.

Spokesperson Mark Winterboer said upon arrival the crew found two occupants who were assessed and showed no sign of injuries.

“One occupant jumped [into] the ambulance, pointed a gun at one of the crew and took over the ambulance, driving north towards Nottingham Road.”

A high-speed chase ensued which comprised of a breakdown truck, another ambulance and the road traffic inspectorate in Mpofana.

The suspect collided with other vehicle and came to a stop several kilometres past Estcourt Ultra City.

“Our crew members were unharmed.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN ambulance carrying pregnant mom crashes into bakkie filled with children

An ambulance transporting a pregnant patient crashed into a bakkie in Verulam, north of Durban on Sunday afternoon.
News
13 hours ago

'It's not our job to walk down stairs': Two KZN paramedics suspended for 'leaving' Umlazi patient

Two KwaZulu-Natal paramedics have been suspended after they allegedly refused to walk down a stairway to reach a patient, ordered family to bring her ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Parents’ worst nightmare as kids’ sleepover ends in ‘rape and death’ News
  2. Eskom manager fired up to produce more power News
  3. Glenn Agliotti dies on operating table in Joburg hospital News

Latest Videos

'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...
Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy