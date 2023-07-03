Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs announce new signings including Venezuela international

03 July 2023 - 22:34 By SPORTS REPORTER
Kaizer Chiefs' new midfield signing Edson Castillo turns out for previous club Monagas of Venezeula, competing for the ball with Valentin Barco of Boca Juniors of Argentina in a Copa Libertadores match at Estadio Alberto J Armando in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 29 2023.
Image: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs announced six signings ahead of the 2023-24 season on Monday, including Venezuelan midfielder Edson Castillo.

Amakhosi confirmed signings of Pule Mmodi from Lamontville Golden Arrows and another skilful attacking midfielder in Mduduzi Mdantsane from Cape Town City, and that defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe joins having signed on a precontract from SuperSport United last season.

Defender Given Msimango from TS Galaxy and forward Ranga Chivaviro from Marumo Gallants complete the list.

Chiefs said Castillo has been signed “for two years with an option for a further one year. The South American who plays in the middle of the park joins from Monagas SC. He is expected to arrive in South Africa this week”.

The club tweeted that Mdantsane’s “contract will expire in June 2026 and will wear jersey No.3”.

“We would like to officially confirm the signing of Spiwe Given Msimango, who joins Amakhosi from TS Galaxy for the next four years. He has been handed jersey No. 25.”

“We would like to officially confirm the signing of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who has signed a contract that will see him at Amakhosi until June 2027. He has been handed the famous jersey No.24.

“We would like to officially confirm the signing of Pule Mmodi from Lamontville Golden Arrows. He has signed a three-year contract. His jersey number is No.13.

The 29-year-old Castillo's career has also taken him to clubs including Neftchi Baku in Azerbaijan, and Venezuelan Premera Division teams Mineros and Academia Puerto Cabello.

He has six caps for his national team.

