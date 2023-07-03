Kaizer Chiefs announce new signings including Venezuela international

“We would like to officially confirm the signing of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who has signed a contract that will see him at Amakhosi until June 2027. He has been handed the famous jersey No.24.

“We would like to officially confirm the signing of Pule Mmodi from Lamontville Golden Arrows. He has signed a three-year contract. His jersey number is No.13.

The 29-year-old Castillo's career has also taken him to clubs including Neftchi Baku in Azerbaijan, and Venezuelan Premera Division teams Mineros and Academia Puerto Cabello.

He has six caps for his national team.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.