An ambulance transporting a pregnant patient crashed into a bakkie in Verulam, north of Durban on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred when the vehicle carrying children came to sudden stop.
Prem Balram, spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said the incident occurred after 2pm on Sunday.
Rusa officers were summoned to the scene and found that the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) ambulance had rear-ended the bakkie.
"It was established that a 27-year-old female, seven months pregnant, was being transferred from the Osindiswe Hospital to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital when the ambulance collided with a Mitsubishi Triton," said Balram.
"According to the driver of the bakkie, he accidentally forced the vehicle into park which caused it to suddenly come to a stop.
"Five children aged between four and seven [years old] were seated at the rear of the bakkie at the time of the collision."
Balram said there were no serious injuries, including the pregnant woman, who suffered a "minor" injury.
KZN ambulance carrying pregnant mom crashes into bakkie filled with children
Image: Reaction Unit SA
