One patient still remains in hospital in the Boksburg gas leak tragedy
One of those released is nine-year-old boy who lost four family members
Only one patient still remains in hospital after a gas leak that killed 17 people in Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg.
This was revealed by Gauteng department of health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba on Tuesday, who said of the 11 people who were admitted at the Tambo Memorial Hospital, one died on arrival and the rest were hospitalised.
“Of the 11 that were taken to the hospital, nine are discharged. One adult patient remains on ventilation in hospital,” Modiba said.
Modiba said some of the patients were released last week while others were discharged over the past two days.
Among them is nine-year-old Joseph Ndlovu, who was released on Monday. Joseph lost his mother, brother and aunt in the gas leak.
When TimesLIVE visited the family on Tuesday, Joseph was not feeling well.
“He came back at 3pm yesterday and he was OK, but today he has been complaining about the headache,” said the boy’s aunt, Sibonginkosi Nyathi.
