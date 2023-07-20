POLL | Do you feel safe in the Johannesburg CBD after explosion?

South Africa

20 July 2023 - 15:01 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
An explosion in Bree Street leaves chaos in the Johannesburg CBD.
Image: Bathandwa Malingo

Walking in Bree Street and the surrounding Johannesburg CBD on Thursday morning, one is slightly shocked by a faint smell. It's not the usual deep-fried fat cakes or the unbearable sewer.

On Wednesday, an explosion occurred, “possibly on the gas lines underground”. Multiple vehicles, mostly taxis, were damaged.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed one person died and 41 were injured.

Egoli Gas confirmed there was a “small leak” detected on a 100mm pipe at the corner of Bree and Eloff street.

“We believe the crack in the pipe has been caused by the collapse of the road. Our team is busy repairing this leak,” the company said in a media statement. 

The cause of the explosion and chances of it happening again remain unknown.

Lesufi said the source of the explosion is yet to be determined as emergency services investigate. 

