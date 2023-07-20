South Africa

WATCH | Joburg CBD explosion briefing

20 July 2023 - 15:00 By TIMESLIVE

Courtesy of SABC.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is on Thursday giving an update on the Johannesburg CBD explosion which left one person dead, 42 injured and 34 vehicles damaged.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Reported gasline explosion rocks Bree Street in Johannesburg CBD

An official notice sent to community police forum groups said that an explosion had occurred, "possibly on the gas lines underground".
News
23 hours ago

POLL | Do you feel safe in the Johannesburg CBD after explosion?

On Wednesday, an explosion occurred, “possibly on the gas lines underground”. One person was killed, some seriously injured and multiple vehicles, ...
News
2 hours ago

MAP | Roads closed off after Joburg CBD explosion

Several streets in the Johannesburg CBD have been closed after an explosion on Wednesday night.
News
9 hours ago

Inspection of buildings in JHB CBD explosion site must be done: expert

An inspection of buildings in the area of the explosion in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday has to be done to ascertain their structural condition, ...
News
5 hours ago

Gushing water underground hampers City Power after blast in Joburg CBD, lights to stay off

Johannesburg Water is working with City Power to contain the damage in the aftermath of the Bree Street explosion on Wednesday evening, which tore up ...
News
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Repo rate remains unchanged at 8.25% South Africa
  2. Expert says gas could have caused explosion — but Egoli Gas says no South Africa
  3. Joburg residents urged to report missing people amid claims of missing child ... South Africa
  4. Zandile Khumalo tells court when she first saw accused in Meyiwa trial South Africa
  5. Victory for Zimbabwe's only female candidate in the presidential race Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage captures moment minibus taxis go flying as explosion rocks ...
WATCH | 'We felt the earth shaking': Eyewitness at Joburg explosion