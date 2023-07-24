South Africa

Life sentences for duo who murdered KZN farmer, his wife and father-in-law

24 July 2023 - 22:33 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
The trial of two KwaZulu-Natal men who allegedly stabbed to death a farmer, his wife and father-in-law has been concluded with lengthy jail sentences for the culprits.
The trial of two KwaZulu-Natal men who allegedly stabbed to death a farmer, his wife and father-in-law has been concluded with lengthy jail sentences for the culprits.
Image: 123RF/albund

Two KwaZulu-Natal men have been sentenced to triple life sentences for the December 2020 murder of Bishopstowe farm manager Daniel de Bruin, 58, after being aggrieved by not receiving year-end bonuses.

De Bruin's wife Glynis, 60, and father-in-law Colin Schwegman, 84, were also killed at the farm.

According to the indictment, only permanent employees had been eligible to receive the bonuses. 

The pair, Lizo Madukane, 38, and Thembelani Majola, 31, were arrested at the Swapo informal settlement days after they committed the murders.

This was after an intensive manhunt by the Bishopstowe police and Mountain Rise K9 unit.

The victims had sustained wounds to the head and neck.

Their bodies were  found by the couple's son.

The accused were also handed 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Throughout the trial, the accused elected not to testify in their defence though they pleaded innocent.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

More cops needed to cleanse KZN of violence

The dire lack of boots on the ground serves as an incentive to criminals, writes Penwell Dlamini.
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Murder trial acquittal shifts focus onto rampant stock theft in Mpumalanga community

The acquittal of farmers on murder charges highlights divides — and common enemies — in Mkhondo
News
1 month ago

KZN farmer in serious condition after attack

A KwaZulu-Natal Midlands farmer is in a serious condition after being attacked on his property.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. VIP protection unit cop implicated in highway assault says clip of the incident ... South Africa
  2. Life sentences for duo who murdered KZN farmer, his wife and father-in-law South Africa
  3. Mshololo calls Zandile Khumalo's testimony 'a fabrication' South Africa
  4. Royal family faction blamed for delay in R15bn KZN iron ore mine News
  5. IPHC backs criminally charged leader and maintain Modise sons do not qualify to ... News

Latest Videos

Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji
Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised