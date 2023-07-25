South Africa

Electricity restored for residents affected by Joburg CBD blast

25 July 2023 - 13:42 By TimesLive
City entities are working to return services to Lilian Ngoyi Street in the Johannesburg CBD after last week's explosion, which ripped up the road.
Image: Thulani Mbele

City Power has switched electricity back on within the Johannesburg CBD after last week's explosion.

About 2,820 households along Lilian Ngoyi Street (formerly known as Bree) lost water and electricity after the suspected gas explosion that left one person dead and 48 injured.

City Power said at least 50% of the residents’ “load feeding” from Bree substation were energised at 11.40am on Tuesday. These include Bank City, Pritchard, Loveday, Jeppe, West, Diagonal, Sauer, Harrison, President and Simmons streets, and the surrounding area west of Lilian Ngoyi Street.

By 2.20pm, 100% of residents linked to the substation were switched on.

The feeder cables under the collapsed road structure along Lillian Ngoyi street were also restored, "with the whole street currently lit," City Power said.

“The team worked hard overnight after the clearance was given by the emergency services, disaster management and labour department.

“The gas levels were cleared at 1% on the risk matrix."

City Power said its teams will remain on site working with other municipal entities to ensure safety as the metro clears and restores more services.

