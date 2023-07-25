First Drives

REVIEW | Fast and feisty Corolla GR arrives in the hot hatch bullring

Denis Droppa takes Toyota’s new high performer for a spin around the Zwartkops racetrack

25 July 2023 - 13:37
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

It’s been a while since Toyota enthusiasts could sink their teeth into a hot-performing Corolla and experience the excitement the famous RSi models once gave...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. REVIEW | Fast and feisty Corolla GR arrives in the hot hatch bullring First Drives
  2. Chery celebrates 20,000 units sold in South Africa news
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  4. Mitsubishi eyes Renault EV investment by year-end news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 Reviews

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji