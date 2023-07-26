Samwu march in Tshwane broken up after objects thrown at police

They aimed to pressure the employer to look for money somewhere to alleviate workers’ economic hardships.

The municipality had earlier announced it would apply for exemption from the salary collective agreement with the unions, which it failed to implement.

On Wednesday morning, the city said it had received reports of intimidation of employees at Rosslyn fire station, and at Rosslyn, Karenpark and Lyttelton clinics, at the region 4 customer care walk-in centre, at Akasia municipal offices and at the Bronkhortspruit licensing centre. Those buildings were closed on Wednesday.

Addressing the union leadership on Wednesday, Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said the city had to make tough decisions, stating that Tshwane's finances were in a terrible state.

“We want to pay salaries, we want to pay pensions, we want to meet the commitments to the workers. But we have to act in the long-term interests of residents and of the Tshwane community as a whole.