South Africa

Prominent rapper arrested for rape, attempted murder and assault

27 July 2023 - 14:02 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A well-known rapper will appear in court later today.
A well-known rapper will appear in court later today.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A well-known rapper handed himself over to police in Johannesburg on Thursday after a warrant of arrest was issued for him.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said he was processed at the Brixton police station and is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court later today on charges of rape, attempted murder and assault.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. State has ‘overwhelming evidence’ tying VIP cops to N1 assault as defence ... South Africa
  2. Court challenge against regulations that exclude half of SRD grant recipients South Africa
  3. Two security guards shot dead at KwaMashu cellphone tower South Africa
  4. Prominent rapper arrested for rape, attempted murder and assault South Africa
  5. Paramedic robbed and assaulted while responding to critically ill patient ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site