A well-known rapper handed himself over to police in Johannesburg on Thursday after a warrant of arrest was issued for him.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said he was processed at the Brixton police station and is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court later today on charges of rape, attempted murder and assault.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Prominent rapper arrested for rape, attempted murder and assault
