If the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is passed in its current form, your medical aid will disappear in its present form.
Medical schemes will only be allowed to fund “top-up” services, or health services which aren’t covered by the NHI.
How will the state pay for the NHI? That’s not clear, but raised taxes will be unavoidable, and payroll taxes for employees and employers are on the cards. Essentially, the NHI wants your medical aid premium.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why the NHI wants your medical aid premium
If the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is passed in its current form, your medical aid will disappear in its present form.
Medical schemes will only be allowed to fund “top-up” services, or health services which aren’t covered by the NHI.
How will the state pay for the NHI? That’s not clear, but raised taxes will be unavoidable, and payroll taxes for employees and employers are on the cards. Essentially, the NHI wants your medical aid premium.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.
Sign up for the newsletter.
MORE:
BHEKISISA | From Alexander Bay to Tshwane: Meet the health department’s 'Mrs Impossible'
OPINION | The pros and cons of the National Health Insurance Bill
WATCH | A tale of two systems: How public and private cancer services compare
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Cancer and the NHI: Will patients see better treatment?
WATCH | How the health department plans to stop alleged discrimination in clinics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos