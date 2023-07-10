South Africa

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why the NHI wants your medical aid premium

10 July 2023 - 10:49 By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

If the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is passed in its current form, your medical aid will disappear in its present form.

Medical schemes will only be allowed to fund “top-up” services, or health services which aren’t covered by the NHI.

How will the state pay for the NHI? That’s not clear, but raised taxes will be unavoidable, and payroll taxes for employees and employers are on the cards. Essentially, the NHI wants your medical aid premium.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

