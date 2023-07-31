South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

31 July 2023 - 10:08 By TimesLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

MORE:

Robbery or assassination? New twist in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Startling evidence this week in the long-running Senzo Meyiwa murder trial suggests the soccer star's murder may have been an assassination and not a ...
News
1 day ago

SIM swap on Meyiwa's number a day after his killing, incriminating pic of 'dreadlocked' suspect

A link has been established between the men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa who was fatally shot in October 2014.
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | Kelly Khumalo phoned by one of Senzo's alleged killers before the murder

Kelly Khumalo was telephoned twice by one of the suspects accused of killing her then-boyfriend, soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, before his death.
News
3 days ago

Court hears Kelly Khumalo’s phone memory was ‘wiped’ hours after Meyiwa’s murder

The state's fourth witness, Col Lambertus Steyn, testified on Thursday that during cellphone download tracking the activity on Kelly Khumalo's phone ...
News
3 days ago

Meyiwa witness accused of changing evidence in court vs her cop statement

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused witness Nthabiseng Mokete of fabricating her testimony to the Pretoria high court.
News
3 days ago
