Courtesy of SABC
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the high court in Pretoria on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the high court in Pretoria on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
MORE:
Robbery or assassination? New twist in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
SIM swap on Meyiwa's number a day after his killing, incriminating pic of 'dreadlocked' suspect
LISTEN | Kelly Khumalo phoned by one of Senzo's alleged killers before the murder
Court hears Kelly Khumalo’s phone memory was ‘wiped’ hours after Meyiwa’s murder
Meyiwa witness accused of changing evidence in court vs her cop statement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos