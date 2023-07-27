“It's because you are fabricating the story,” said Mshololo.
Meyiwa witness accused of changing evidence in court vs her cop statement
Image: Thulani Mbele
The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused witness Nthabiseng Mokete of fabricating her testimony to the Pretoria high court.
Advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing one of the five men accused of the murder, on Thursday put it to Mokete that she had changed her testimony from her original statement to the police.
Mokete was Ntombi Khumalo's neighbour in Vosloorus in October 2014. The footballer was spending the day at the home with a group including his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, Ntombi's daughter. He was mortally wounded, allegedly in a scuffle with one of two armed intruders who barged in and demanded their valuables.
On Wednesday, Mokete testified she heard gunshots and saw a man running down the street at about 8pm. She then saw two other men running.
The first one was slim and short. “Of the [other] two, one wasn't big in physique, he was of average height and he had dreadlocks. The other one was slightly bigger in physique. They didn't outrun each other, he had a hoodie on his head. He was taller than the other two.”
Mshololo, quoting a statement made on October 27 2014 where Mokete said she couldn't identify the men, questioned why she only gave the description of the men, especially the one with a hoodie and dreadlocks, when she was in court and not to the police during investigations.
Defence lawyer suggests Kelly Khumalo 'wanted to get rid' of Senzo Meyiwa
“It's because you are fabricating the story,” said Mshololo.
Mokete was adamant that she correctly described what she witnessed. When the statement was taken, she said she had only responded to questions asked.
“I was there, I know what I witnessed. Even at the police during the interview, I know what I said,” Mokete said.
She said even while giving her testimony, she didn't go into detail until she was asked to describe them.
Mshololo asked if she had actually seen which house the three men came from, to which Mokete said: “No, I did not.”
Asked how she was permitted to access the Khumalo home as police combed through the crime scene, she confirmed that she went into the kitchen when she went to collect water but said she was careful in her steps. She said she was able to get into the home as she was among those who directed the police from the hospital.
Mokete was asked if the people weeping after the shooting appeared sincere in their grief and whether she knew the difference between genuine and crocodile tears.
She has been excused from the witness bench. Mokete spent most of her time on the stand on Wednesday with her eyes closed as if trying to focus and recollect the events of October 26 2014 — about nine years ago.
The state has called its fourth witness, Col Lambertus Steyn.
