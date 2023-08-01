eThekwini dog owners warned of rabies outbreak

The KwaZulu-Natal department of agriculture has warned the public and dog owners of a rabies outbreak in the eThekwini metro.

The department said there had been a spike in incidents in Umlazi, Chatsworth and Molweni recently.

The department said it had recently carried out a number of activations in and around eThekwini, particularly in hotspots, to combat the epidemic. The department, led by MEC Super Zuma, conducted a vaccination drive in Welbedacht, Chatsworth, on Tuesday. It said the drive was meant to stop the rabies before the spread became an outbreak.

The department said it had collaborated with two non-governmental organisations and one international donor for the provision of equipment.

“The department is undertaking this as part of a private-public co-operation to combat the recurrence of rabies in that area,” it said.

It said it will intensify a spaying campaign to control the population through sterilisation, which will aid in rabies disease control and animal welfare. The service will be provided for free.

Zuma has called upon residents, particularly in and around the eThekwini Metro, to immediately take their pets for vaccination.

