South Africa

eThekwini dog owners warned of rabies outbreak

01 August 2023 - 18:43
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ace, a boerboel pitbull cross, after receiving his rabies vaccination.
Ace, a boerboel pitbull cross, after receiving his rabies vaccination.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE

The KwaZulu-Natal department of agriculture has warned the public and dog owners of a rabies outbreak in the eThekwini metro. 

The department said there had been a spike in incidents in Umlazi, Chatsworth and Molweni recently. 

The department said it had recently carried out a number of activations in and around eThekwini, particularly in hotspots, to combat the epidemic. The department, led by MEC Super Zuma, conducted a vaccination drive in Welbedacht, Chatsworth, on Tuesday. It said the drive was meant to stop the rabies before the spread became an outbreak.

The department said it had collaborated with two non-governmental organisations and one international donor for the provision of equipment. 

“The department is undertaking this as part of a private-public co-operation to combat the recurrence of rabies in that area,” it said. 

It said it will intensify a spaying campaign to control the population through sterilisation, which will aid in rabies disease control and animal welfare. The service will be provided for free.

Zuma has called upon residents, particularly in and around the eThekwini Metro, to immediately take their pets for vaccination.

TimesLIVE

Durban mom mauled by dog while protecting her child

A mother suffered severe injuries while trying to shield her five-year-old daughter from a dog in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday.
News
10 hours ago

eThekwini municipality owes SPCA millions of rand for pound services

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is battling to get eThekwini municipality to pay millions of rand owed to the NPO for caring for ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Should gyms be camera-free as influencers step up selfie game? News
  2. Cannabis poisonings rising in America, SA with changed laws News
  3. We collected a discoloured, odorous corpse, says family of Hillbrow mortuary ... News
  4. Hedge fund manager accused of R146m fraud fails to have charges quashed News
  5. Judge Kriegler steps down as Freedom Under Law chair after 15 years South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem
Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...