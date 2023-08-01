South Africa

Durban mom mauled by dog while protecting her child

01 August 2023 - 10:20
KZN VIP Medical attended to a Phoenix mother who was mauled by a dog on Monday.
Image: supplied

A mother suffered severe injuries while trying to shield her five-year-old daughter from a dog in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday.

A spokesperson for KZN VIP ambulance service said the incident took place in Shastri Park.

“Paramedics were called to the scene where a female had suffered multiple dog bites.

“It is believed a dog had escaped from a neighbouring yard and charged at the little girl. The mother grabbed the child and shielded her from the dog, which mauled her.

“The woman was treated on the scene and transported to hospital.”

In recent months other Phoenix residents have been injured in dog attacks. Last month a man was seriously injured when a pit bull mauled him, leaving him with multiple wounds and a fractured leg.

In another incident, a 91-year-old woman was injured during an encounter with a pit bull.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘I started screaming and shouting’: Fur flies as dogs off leash run amok

What do a 14-year-old boy, a three-month-old puppy and four horses have in common? They have been attacked by unleashed dogs in popular public places ...
News
2 weeks ago

KZN woman bitten 'to the bone' in pit bull attack

A KwaZulu-Natal woman survived a pit bull attack where she was “bitten down to the bone”.
News
3 months ago

'Byt hom!' Words that still haunt Mandla Dladla after he was set on by a dog, allegedly encouraged by its owner

The trauma of that night is being revisited after the 51-year-old's alleged 'attacker' appeared in court on Friday.
News
4 months ago
