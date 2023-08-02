The municipality told TimesLIVE it is aware of “issues pertaining to intermittent supply in areas fed by the Umtamvuna plant.
Ugu municipality blames Port Edward’s water woes on 'cross-border electricity issue'
Image: Chayatorn Laorattanavech
The Ugu municipality has blamed an interprovincial electricity issue between KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape for water shortages in the south coast town of Port Edward.
Residents, many of them pensioners, say life has become untenable because of water shortages and raw sewage flowing into the town.
The Water Alliance Group Port Edward has taken up the cudgels on behalf of fed-up residents by submitting a written complaint to water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu, as well as various local government officials including the Ugu municipality mayor.
Martin van Zyl, chair of the group, described the situation as “dire”.
“We are mostly a pensioners’ town with people living below the breadline and having to go hungry because they have to buy water from private water tankers,” he said.
Van Zyl said those with health conditions are being put at further risk because they are unable to bathe properly due to the lack of water. The town is also battling with sewage overflow.
KZN south coast pensioners forgo food to buy water, claims activist group
