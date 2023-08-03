South Africa

Free State police nab 14 protesting UFS students amid ongoing NSFAS protest

03 August 2023 - 13:00
Fourteen UFS students have been arrested following protests at the university's campuses. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Free State police have confirmed the arrest of 14 University of the Free State (UFS) students following protests at the university's Bloemfontein campuses.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the protesting students, aged 19-24, were arrested on Wednesday at the UFS's two campuses.

“One male and five females were arrested at about 10am at the south campus for throwing stones at the police. Eight males were also arrested at the main campus at about 5pm for blocking part of Nelson Mandela Road and throwing stones at vehicles passing at the crossing.

“Cases of public violence were opened at Parkweg and Kagisanong police stations. The arrested protesters will appear in Bloemfontein magistrate's court soon,” Covane said.

The arrests came the same day that students from various tertiary institutions marched to the Union Buildings to submit a memorandum of demands over the defunding of students by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Dozens of students with placards gathered at the University of Pretoria (UP) early on Wednesday and were waiting for their peers from North West University and the University of Limpopo, who were expected to join them to march to the Union Buildings lawns. 

The students claim that many of them have been unfairly defunded by the NSFAS and said they were also against the new online payment system of their allowances.

They are demanding that minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande immediately fix the NSFAS crises.

TimesLIVE

